Several Pakistanis among 45 arrested in US for money laundering

NEW YORK – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States has arrested 45 people, including Pakistani nationals, over alleged money laundering in Houston.

The FBI carried out a major crackdown against individuals involved in money laundering and other crimes.

Reports said the FBI raided various homes with over 700 personnel involved in the operation. In this action, 31 illegal immigrants were also arrested, who are accused of document forgery, financial fraud, and transferring money illegally.

The bureau officials stated that this operation is the result of several months of ongoing investigations aimed at stopping financial crimes and illegal money transfers in the United States.

An FBI spokesperson stated that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further arrests are expected.

Last month, a Pakistani national illegally residing in the US was deported after his removal was ordered by immigration authorities in Dallas, Texas said.

The action was taken amid a crackdown on illegal immigration launched after President Donald Trump assumed the office for this second term.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

