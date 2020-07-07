KSA indicates health standards as primary criteria for Hajj pilgrims
KSA indicates health standards as primary criteria for Hajj pilgrims
RIYADH - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has indicated that health standards are the primary selection criteria for Hajj 2020 pilgrims.

As per the Saudi government's decision, this year's pilgrim ratio will comprise seventy percent non Saudi residents, with Saudis making up the remaining thirty percent.

Saudi pilgrims will be strictly chosen amongst Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who had fully recovered from Covid-19, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Saudi ministry stated that it will prioritize medically fit non Saudi residents who have undergone a negative PCR test, first time pilgrims and are twenty to fifty years old. Those selected will be asked to abide by a quarantine period decided by the Ministry of Health before and after performing Hajj.

The selection of non-Saudi pilgrims would be carried out electronically.

