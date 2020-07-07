Chinese retailer Shein issues an apology for profiting off Muslim prayer mats

Online retailer Shein has faced immense backlash the past weekend after a post about them selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs surfaced on social media. The sellers sold the holy mats as "fringe trim Greek fret carpets" despite them depicting pictures of the Holy Kabah and mosques on them.

Many consumers took to social media to condemn the religious insensitivity shown by the company.

for all of you who order off of shein; they’re taking muslim clothing / prayer mats and labelling them as ‘tassel rugs’ as well as exploiting their workers and paying them less than minimum wage. they’re making money off of cultural clothing & traditions and its absolutely vile+ pic.twitter.com/bPkBD0fWvy — neve ; (@HEATHERSGRlMES) July 5, 2020

you have got to be joking. SHEIN really taking prayer mats and reselling it like this? RELIGIOUS PRAYER MATS??????? AS RUGS? pic.twitter.com/faslMQQ4AF — miki minach (@cxffeinatxd) July 3, 2020

Following the hate, the brand removed the listings off their website and issued a public apology on Instagram, clarifying that it was allegedly a huge blunder made by them.

"To our community - we made a serious mistake recently by selling prayer mats as decorative rugs on our site. We understand this was a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry," read the note. "Since it was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the products from our website and asked our vendor to stop selling to others."

The assured their customers that no such mistake would be made by them in the future.

"As a global brand, we vow to do much better in educating ourselves on different cultures, religions and traditions to ensure our diverse community is respected and honored. We offer our sincerest apologies to all whom we have hurt and offended and hope we can earn your forgiveness."

