#QuarantineWedding: Syed Saim Ali ties the knot

05:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
#QuarantineWedding: Syed Saim Ali ties the knot
What's the new trend these days? Quarantine Weddings!!

Weddings usually take months of planning — managing all the little details to create one memorable event from where a couple embarks on a new journey together. But what happens to the planning when a pandemic has been declared? While many couples have delayed their ceremonies indefinitely, others have decided to move forward with a quarantine wedding, even if it means their wedding day looks entirely different from what they had in mind.

Several celebs chose to keep things simple and tied the knot amidst the coronavirus lockdown and the latest to join the quarantine wedding club is model Syed Saim Ali.

The actor and model took to Instagram to share a picture of holding his brides hand and announced the happy news of his nikkah.

"Challo aao aik nai zindagi shuru karain, Allhumdulilah got nikkahfied! #gotmarried #feelingblessed," read the caption.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! We wish them a happy journey ahead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

