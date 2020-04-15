Religious minister responds to Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman's announcement about mosques
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri says decision regarding congregational prayers like Friday, Taraweeh and Aitkaaf will be made in unison.
In a statement, he said the decision will be made after consultation and understanding with the Ulema.
He said prominent Ulema of all sects and politico-religious leadership will be taken into confidence during a meeting to be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday.
The religious minister's statement comes after renowned scholar Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman announced that Taraweeh, Aitkaaf will continue without disruption during Ramazan despite coronavirus lockdown.
Minutes after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to extend the lockdown for more two weeks, the scholar during a press conference said that the restriction will no longer applicable on mosques.
However, he urged the people to observe social distancing while praying at mosques.
"We want to give the government a message that mosques should not be closed," he said.
