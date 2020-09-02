Pakistan develops first bloodless kidney dialysis machine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's first bloodless risk-free dialysis machine has been developed by Byonyks with collaboration of Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication.

The testing and trial data is being gathered for feedback and patient health progress. Pakistan will be 5th country in the world to have its indigenously produced "Bloodless" Dialysis Technology after the US, Germany, Japan, France and China.

Founder of Byonyks, the medical devices company that developed Pakistan's first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usma met with the Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Farrukh Usman, a Harvard graduate has developed a painless and risk-free dialysis machine with the support of Ignite SEED funding and angel investors.

Byonyks' unique technology does not require extracting blood out of the human body to perform dialysis.

Patients can perform bloodless dialysis at home without any supervision with protection from life threatening infections.

Byonyks is Pakistan's first biomedical device startup that is developing affordable healthcare technologies using state-of-the-art medical engineering.

Current Blood based dialysis that is being used in Pakistan consumes one million liters of water for every 10 patients (per year).

Byonyks' BloodlessTM Technology saves 97% water in the process. Current Blood based method leads to Hepatitis C and other blood related infections. Transporting older parents to a dialysis center twice a day is another pain for both parents and working class people.

Byonyks is preparing for industrial manufacturing of its bloodless dialysis machine.

The company hopes to reduce the cost of dialysis significantly. The company was founded by MIT, Harvard graduates and medical device experts, Farrukh Usman, Michael Wollowitz, Eric Flachbart, and Dr. Frank Rudolph, it is backed by Angel investors.