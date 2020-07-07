Sushant Singh Rajput's fan honors the late actor by naming a star after him

We all know how crazy fans can get when it comes to their favorite celebrities! You see devoted admirers at every event and you see them trying to sneak on stage during concerts. There are screaming teens with their walls filled with posters and other memento's. All in all, we can imagine how carried away shippers can get!

Sometimes these fans can perform an intense heartfelt act and the whole world is watching. Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has affected not just the Bollywood industry but also his fans and they can't stop honoring the late actor with heartwarming gestures.

A sweet fan of Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that she has dedicated a star to the actor's name and had it registered with an international star registry.

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

She took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, "Sushant had always been so fond of stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. May you continue to shine brightest."

Sushant had always been interested in studying astronomy and even owned a telescope to explore the night skies.

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His last film 'Dil Bechara' will release online, late this month.

