Social media in fits as Ayeza Khan poses with ‘Salt Bhayi’
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen posing with Turkish restauranteur Nusret Gökçe, who rose to the pinnacle of fame with his status of ‘Salt Bae, and her two brothers.
Nusrat shot to fame after his peculiar way of sprinkling salt on a steak went viral on Instagram in 2017 as his effortless style was admired by the fans.
Sharing the picture, the Pyare Afzal star wrote in the caption, “With Salt bhayi lol”.
View this post on Instagram
The post garnered thousands of likes from fans and fellow celebrities but she was also slammed by some keyboard warriors for a close photo with the Turkish chef.
Ayeza Khan also updated fans about spending some quality time with brothers. She shared photos that perfectly gave brother-sister goals.
View this post on Instagram
05:57 PM | 18 May, 2022
