CM Hamza orders regulation of hotel rents under 'Dilkash Murree' project
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the regulation of hotel rates in Murree disrict of Punjab during the tourist season.
This is part of 'Dilkash Murree' project that the provincial chief executive says will be implemented as soon as possible.
Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Hamza stated that rent regulation will benefit tourists visiting Murree during the peak tourist season.
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب حمزہ شہباز کی زیر صدارت مری ڈویلپمنٹ اینڈ امپرومنٹ پلان پر پیش رفت کا جائزہ لینے سے متعلق اجلاس— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) June 21, 2022
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی ”دلکش مری“پراجیکٹ شروع کرنے کی ہدایت
سیزن کے دوران مری کے ہوٹلوں کے کرائے کا تعین کرنے کا حکم pic.twitter.com/hbT9oEczpu
He directed that the Tourism Police be trained to deal with emergency circumstances in order to improve their effectiveness while ordering the the creation of a fire safety plan in the event of an emergency.
He also share his plan of introducing 20 motorcycle-based ambulances to give first-aid treatment on trial basis.
