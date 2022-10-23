Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand tour goes viral
Lollywood's favorite couple Minal Khan and Mohsin Ikram have been setting the bar high for all married couples in Lollywood with their recent vacation pictures.
The Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja actress and the Thora Jee Le famed actor are currently vacationing in Thailand and their scintillating pictures are spreading like wildfire on the internet.
The duo was seen enjoying themselves in a pool. The Ki Jaana Main Kaun diva and the Parchayee star tied the knot in 2021 and have been melting hearts of netizens with their PDA-filled photos on Instagram since then.
Ikram and Khan have been posting quite a lot of pictures from their exotic vacation and needless to say the adorable duo is the centre of attention currently.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand and Ishq Hai.
Ikram, on the other hand, gained recognition with Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris and Pyar Ke Sadqay.
