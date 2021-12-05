Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves on 'Chaka Chak' song
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves on 'Chaka Chak' song
Share

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves on her new song Chaka Chak.

This actress rocked the hook steps alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. The Love Aaj Kal actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re was reunited with her Simmba co-star Ranveer in Delhi and the duo’s spontaneous performance wowed the audience.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

The video has already gone viral, with fans expressing their love at their reunion.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXFnXUbDUXN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

