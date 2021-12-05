Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves on 'Chaka Chak' song
Share
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves on her new song Chaka Chak.
This actress rocked the hook steps alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. The Love Aaj Kal actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re was reunited with her Simmba co-star Ranveer in Delhi and the duo’s spontaneous performance wowed the audience.
Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”
The video has already gone viral, with fans expressing their love at their reunion.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXFnXUbDUXN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral 04:25 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Pakistani actress Hira Khan has left her fans swooned with her killer dance moves she posted on her social media ...
-
-
-
-
- Missing instructor pilot’s body recovered from Balochistan03:49 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021