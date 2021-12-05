Known singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away

LAHORE – Known classical singer Nazakat Ali Khan passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

According to details, singer Nazakat Ali was suffering from stomach ailment for a long time and was admitted to the hospital due to serious illness.

Funeral prayers of singer Nazakat Ali will be offered in his hometown Faisalabad

Singer Nazakat Ali was the father of singer Amanat Ali and brother of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan. He belonged to the Sham Chaurasia gharana of classical music. Nazakat Ali Khan sang with his brother Salamat Ali for over half a century.

Ali Brothers was awarded the Pride of Performance Award for their outstanding performance. Nazakat Ali Khan's son Rafaqat Ali Khan is also a singer.

Amanat Ali took to Instagram to share the heart-wrenching news of his father’s Ustad Nazakat Ali Khan’s demise.