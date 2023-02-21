Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Viral

Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Wasim Akram over Karachi Kings’ poor show in PSL8

Web Desk 01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Wasim Akram over Karachi Kings’ poor show in PSL8
Source: safridiofficial/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Consecutive poor performances of Karachi Kings forced them to face back-to-back blows in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8, which also raised many questions over the team management.

Amid the criticism, Kings President Wasim Akram bears the brunt as former star player Shahid Afridi questioned the performance of 'Sultan of Swing'.

Speaking to a sports show at a private news channel, Afridi said it’s time for Wasim Akram to fulfill his responsibility and give his best to the team. As Wasim spends much of his time in Australia with his family, Afridi said it's not possible to lead the team sitting abroad.

For being professional, you have to give your time, he said, acknowledging the potential of Imad Wasim led squad. Karachi Kings got a combination of good players, but all they need is confidence, he opined.

Boom Boom opposed the idea of joining an already prepared team, stressing former cricket great to spend his time to get the best out of boys who are lingering at the bottom of the points table this year, in a similar fashion of what happened in previous events.

Lately, Karachi Kings ended their losing streak with a resounding 67-run win over strong Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

PSL8: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars to break losing spree

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

11:32 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

'Too young to get married,' Karachi's AC Hazim Bangwar reveals on Fahad Mustafa's show

10:29 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators release official anthem featuring DJ Bravo

09:19 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Karachi Kings suffer major setback as Mohammad gets injured

04:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets

11:20 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 52 runs

03:41 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Arrest warrant issued for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

01:29 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 21st February 2023

08:52 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.4 267.15
Euro EUR 282 284.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 314.8 318
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.1 72.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 70.1 70.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.18 707.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 856.44 865.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.23 166.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 682.82 690.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 192 194
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 26.56
Swiss Franc CHF 284.33 286.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: