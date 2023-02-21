Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Wasim Akram over Karachi Kings’ poor show in PSL8

ISLAMABAD – Consecutive poor performances of Karachi Kings forced them to face back-to-back blows in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8, which also raised many questions over the team management.
Amid the criticism, Kings President Wasim Akram bears the brunt as former star player Shahid Afridi questioned the performance of 'Sultan of Swing'.
Speaking to a sports show at a private news channel, Afridi said it’s time for Wasim Akram to fulfill his responsibility and give his best to the team. As Wasim spends much of his time in Australia with his family, Afridi said it's not possible to lead the team sitting abroad.
For being professional, you have to give your time, he said, acknowledging the potential of Imad Wasim led squad. Karachi Kings got a combination of good players, but all they need is confidence, he opined.
Boom Boom opposed the idea of joining an already prepared team, stressing former cricket great to spend his time to get the best out of boys who are lingering at the bottom of the points table this year, in a similar fashion of what happened in previous events.
Shahid Afridi : Wasim bhai ko Karachi kings ko time daina paray ga. Yeh Nahi ek pao Australia mai dosra udhar. pic.twitter.com/BfLPlbSWsI— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) February 19, 2023
Lately, Karachi Kings ended their losing streak with a resounding 67-run win over strong Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.
