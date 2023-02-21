Arrest warrant issued for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

ISLAMABAD – A court in the country’s federal capital issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG terminal case.

It was reported that Nasir Javed of the accountability court issued the warrants after the no-show of the Abbasi in today’s hearing of the LNG reference.

The court also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Uzma Adil Khan, the former OGRA official who is co-accused in the case.

More to follow…