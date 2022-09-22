Emraan Hashmi reacts to reports of stone pelting on him in Kashmir
Share
Rumours have been rife that Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was pelted with stones during the shooting of Ground Zero in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
However, the Jism actor has vehemently denied the rumours and dismissed reports of being injured in stone pelting during the shooting.
Taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old actor rejected the reports of injury and tweeted them inaccurate.
"The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate ."
The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022
However, a man was arrested for throwing stones at the crew members after the film shoot ended, as per local police officials.
The police official released statement reads, “Mr Hashmi and the film crew have been shooting for 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir for the past two weeks and have not faced any issues. The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person.”
Emraan Hashmi's Pakistani lookalike sends ... 03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Social media is going gaga after finding a lookalike of Indian heartthrob and popular actor Emraan Hashmi in ...
- PAKvENG: Pakistan bowl first against England in second T20I07:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- WWF-Pakistan initiates dialogue on Pakistan Climate Crisis Charter06:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- ADB approves $100 million to uplift KPK’s health sector06:45 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan thanks Angelina Jolie for raising voice for flood victims06:31 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's dance rehearsal video goes viral05:49 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Mehar Bano lends support to Syeda Aliza after her divorce with Feroze ...04:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022