Emraan Hashmi reacts to reports of stone pelting on him in Kashmir
Web Desk
06:10 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Emraan Hashmi reacts to reports of stone pelting on him in Kashmir
Rumours have been rife that Bollywood actor  Emraan Hashmi was pelted with stones during the shooting of Ground Zero in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Jism actor has vehemently denied the rumours and dismissed reports of being injured in stone pelting during the shooting.

Taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old actor rejected the reports of injury and tweeted them inaccurate.

"The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate ."

However, a man was arrested for throwing stones at the crew members after the film shoot ended, as per local police officials.

The police official released statement reads, “Mr Hashmi and the film crew have been shooting for 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir for the past two weeks and have not faced any issues. The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person.”

Emraan Hashmi's Pakistani lookalike sends ... 03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

Social media is going gaga after finding a lookalike of Indian heartthrob and popular actor Emraan Hashmi in ...

Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday in style
04:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

