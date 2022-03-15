Emraan Hashmi's Pakistani lookalike sends internet into frenzy
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Source: @therealemraan/@mazdak.jaan (Instagram)
Social media is going gaga after finding a lookalike of Indian heartthrob and popular actor Emraan Hashmi in Pakistan.

Model Mazdak Khan is a young influencer who has left the fans amazed as he shares such an uncanny likeness with the Indian actor that one might confuse Khan as the Jannat star.

Besides the striking resemblance between the two, Hashmi and Khan are often pictured sporting the same style of dressing.

Mazdak hails from Pakistan’s Hayatabad, an area in Peshawar. He is quite active on social media and TikTok and has already become a star due to his good looks.

The netizens have also shared their two cents on Hashmi and his lookalike. Here are some of the comments,

On the work front, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming new project Selfiee.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's killer dance ... 04:50 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have left the fans impressed with their killer dance moves as the ...

03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

