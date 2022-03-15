Nisar Khuhro’s victory on Vawda's Senate seat 'temporary': CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said on Tuesday that PPP’s Nisar Khuhro's victory on the Senate seat left vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda was “temporary”.

The chief justice made these remarks while hearing a case filed by Vawda through his counsel Wasim Sajjad against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualifying him for life.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court refused to restrain the ECP from issuing a notification regarding PPP candidate Nisar Khuhro's victory. Vawda’s counsel had requested the court to hold the notification declaring his victory.

Bandial said the apex court would not “delay the case” and added that if the petitioner wanted to make Khuhro a respondent in the case then it should do so.

Vawda’s lawyer said that Khuhro could himself file a plea to become party to the case. However, Justice Bandial responded that if they wanted to wait for Khuhro then it could take at least three to four weeks.

Sajjad said there was a delay in the process due to the court stay order. At this, the court said that it did not stop anyone from issuing notifications.

The CJP further added that, “If Vawda loses the case then it will be akin to winning the jackpot for the victorious candidate.” The top judge added that there were consequences of filing fake affidavits and violating the code of conduct.

Chief Justice Bandial had said the top court would consider the petition submitted by the PTI leader as it raised questions over ECP's powers.

The top judge said the ECP has powers under Section 9 of the Election Act, adding that the court will review the clause used by the election watchdog to sack the former senator.

The ECP lawyer sought time to submit a response in the case, adding that the notice was received a day ago and time was required to write a response.