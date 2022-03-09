PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by PTI's Faisal Vawda

PTI, MQM-P boycott Senate polls after ECP nullified notification of ruling party leader
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by PTI's Faisal Vawda
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected as the Senator from Sindh on the seat that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

Reports in local media said President PPP Sindh bagged the seat with 99 votes out of 101 while two votes were rejected.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the election.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in the country’s federal capital, congratulated the party member in a social media post.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker after it was found that he concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers for 2018 general polls.

ECP disqualifies Senator Faisal Vawda for hiding ... 10:48 AM | 9 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator ...

More From This Category
Asif Zardari is my next target, says PM Imran ...
05:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan fisherman catches 30-feet-long weird ...
02:06 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan connects K-3 nuclear power plant to ...
12:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque ...
12:13 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies ...
02:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Peshawar man kills brother day before wedding ...
11:02 AM | 9 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral
06:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr