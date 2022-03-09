PPP's Nisar Khuhro bags Senate seat vacated by PTI's Faisal Vawda
PTI, MQM-P boycott Senate polls after ECP nullified notification of ruling party leader
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected as the Senator from Sindh on the seat that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.
Reports in local media said President PPP Sindh bagged the seat with 99 votes out of 101 while two votes were rejected.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the election.
Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in the country’s federal capital, congratulated the party member in a social media post.
Congratulations, Senator elect, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro ✌️— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 9, 2022
Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker after it was found that he concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers for 2018 general polls.
ECP disqualifies Senator Faisal Vawda for hiding ... 10:48 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator ...
