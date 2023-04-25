Virat Kohli slapped with INR2.4 million fine

After Royal Challengers Bangalore kept a slow over rate in their victory over Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Virat Kohli was assessed a fine of INR 2.4 million (PKR 8.3 million approx).

It was Royal Challengers' second over-rate infraction in the IPL 2023.

In addition to Kohli, who served as the captain for the game, the other players and the impact replacement all received penalties. They must pay the lesser of INR 6 lakh (PKR 20 Lakh approximately) or 25% of their match fees.

The on-field infraction was also applied to Royal Challengers, who were forced to bowl the 20th over with only four fielders outside the 30-yard line.

Royal Challengers are now sixth in the standings after winning four of their first seven games.