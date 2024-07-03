Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia eases visa requirements for Pakistani tourists

07:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
saudi arabia visa

In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has eased the visa requirements for Pakistani tourists, making it more convenient for them to visit the kingdom.

Under the new regulations, Pakistani tourists can now obtain a visit visa by submitting a bank statement showing a monthly credit of $750 or its equivalent in Pakistani Rupees. This move comes in response to the increasing number of Pakistani tourists visiting Saudi Arabia, which saw a 43% rise in 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2024, Saudi Arabia is expecting the arrival of 2.7 million Pakistani tourists.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors, Saudi Arabia has established six facilitation offices in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Multan. These offices offer user-friendly and top-notch services, including visa application guidance, biometric registration, status tracking, and passport delivery. Tourists can also book appointments in advance through the official website to avoid long waiting times.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has introduced a transit visa for Pakistani travelers flying with Saudi Airlines and Flynas. This visa allows tourists to stay in the kingdom for up to 96 hours. Additionally, an on-arrival visa is available for travelers holding UK, US, or Schengen visas.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also launched a one-year multiple-entry visa for Pakistani travelers. This visa allows multiple visits within a year, enabling tourists to explore various cities and experience the kingdom's diverse culture and natural wonders. Holders of this visa can also perform Umrah, highlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to promoting religious and cultural exchanges.

The simplification of the visa system not only encourages Pakistani citizens to visit their friends and families and perform Umrah but also entices them to explore the vibrant cityscape of Riyadh, the cultural heritage of Jeddah, the hidden treasures of the Red Sea, and the ancient wonders of Al-Ula.

