Search

Pakistan

Power Tariff Revisions Support Vulnerable Populations And Promote Equity, Empowering Communities

Web Desk
08:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
Power Tariff Revisions Support Vulnerable Populations And Promote Equity, Empowering Communities

The government is about to unveil its strategic plans for adjusting Electricity tariffs. Under guidance from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister of Energy (Power Division) Awais Khan Leghari, these changes aim to foster long-term economic stability and growth by addressing structural issues in the energy sector, despite some immediate challenges.

With challenges such as circular debt, upcoming IMF deal, electricity theft, and sluggish growth, this part of the 2024/25 fiscal plan by the government is key to driving growth and bringing stability back to the economy.

Key Measures:

1. Targeted Subsidies for Low-Income Households: The report proposes Rs. 266 billion in subsidies for protecting consumers, which comprise 58 of all consumers. These subsidies are intended to ensure that low-income families have access to affordable power, protecting them from energy poverty and enabling them to meet essential needs such as electricity, food, and shelter without undue financial stress.

2. Progressive Tariff Structures: This tariff structure is designed to be progressive, with higher consumption households paying more. This approach is expected to generate additional funds to subsidize low-income families, encourage energy conservation, and ensure a fair distribution of costs across different income groups.

3. Supporting Industrial Growth: The government is reducing electricity tariffs for industries across the board to encourage increased production, enhance global export competitiveness, and boost employment. Continued support schemes will support the industrial sector to catalyze the country's economic growth.

4. Pro Rata Metering Adjustments: The government plans to introduce pro rata metering adjustments to address issues related to delayed meter readings by Distribution Companies (DISCOS). This initiative ensures fair and accurate meter readings, reflecting actual consumption over the billing period and protecting consumers from unfair billing practices.

5. Collaboration with the World Bank for Privatization of DISCOS: The Ministry of Power is actively working with the World Bank to privatize DISCOS fully. This initiative aims to improve operational efficiencies, reduce losses, and counter electricity theft. Privatization is expected to bring in much-needed investment and expertise, enhancing the overall performance and efficiency of the power sector.

6. Impact on Consumers: For the 16.8 million protected consumers (58% of domestic users), the proposed tariff increase is less than 2%. For non-protected consumers, the average increase is expected to be 9%. Significantly, as the economy improves, electricity tariffs are projected to decrease. By January 2025, an average reduction of 3% is anticipated for all consumers compared to June 2024.

7. Government's Commitment: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Leghari have expressed their commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable energy sector with a clear focus towards a market-oriented structure. These tariff adjustments, while presenting short-term challenges, are designed to lay the foundation for stability in electricity prices and, consequently, sustainable economic growth for years to come.

 As these plans move towards approval, the strategic approach to balancing immediate economic pressures with long-term development goals is evident.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds key talks with Uzbek President at ...

08:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

228,000 non-filers' mobile sims blocked by FBR

08:14 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

SC overturns 12-year-old death sentence, orders immediate release

08:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Power Tariff Revisions Support Vulnerable Populations And Promote ...

05:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

05:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Rawalpindi man booked for pretending himself as single for second ...

Pakistan

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her dressing style 'indecent'

Gold & Silver

02:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: