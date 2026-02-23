Security forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Pishin

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an intelligence based operations in Pishin, Balochistan.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the “entire tashkeel with multiple weapons”.

After an intense fire exchange, a suicide bomber cowardly blew himself up and four other Indian sponsored terrorists were hunted down and neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.