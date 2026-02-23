Latest

Maryam Nawaz Rs10000 Ramzan Scheme 2026 – Apply Online

By News Desk
12:00 pm | Feb 23, 2026
Maryam Nawaz Rs10000 Ramzan Scheme 2026 Apply Online

LAHORE – Ramzan 2026 continues with full swing and thousands of families in Punjab are worrying about grocery bills and shrinking household budgets. To address this uncertainty, Punjab government stepped forward with Maryam Nawaz 10000 Ramzan Scheme, offering Rs10,000 in cash support to deserving households.

Dubbed as one of the biggest Ramzan relief initiatives in Punjab’s history, Maryam Nawaz led government unveiled Maryam Nawaz 10000 Ramzan Scheme, promising direct cash assistance of Rs. 10,000 to thousands of low-income households.

Rs. 10,000 Cash Ramzan Package

Under the scheme, eligible families will receive Rs10,000 in direct financial aid. Beneficiaries are being selected through verified official databases, including  Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) records.

While similar Ramzan relief packages were previously introduced at the federal level by Shehbaz Sharif, this latest initiative is specifically designed for Punjab residents.

8070 SMS Alert Check Eligibility Online

Punjab government activated fast-track SMS verification system allowing citizens to check their status within moments.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Open your mobile messaging app.

  2. Enter your 13-digit CNIC number (without dashes).

  3. Send it to 8070.

Within seconds, you’ll receive one of three responses:

  • Eligible

  • Under Verification

  • Not Eligible

Officials claim this system eliminates long queues and office visits, making the process faster and hassle-free.

Register Online Immediately

If your record is missing or incomplete, you must update your details through the official PSER portal.

Registration steps include:

  • Creating an account using your CNIC

  • Completing the household survey form

  • Uploading your CNIC copy and a recent utility bill

  • Submitting the application for verification

Once approved, eligible households are automatically added to the Maryam Nawaz 10000 Ramzan Scheme.

Who can Apply

  • permanent resident of Punjab

  • Your monthly income is below Rs. 60,000

  • Your PMT score is under 35

  • You belong to a low-income household

You Are NOT Eligible If:

  • government employee

  • pensioners

  • You own a vehicle or luxury property

  • tax filer

Ramzan 10000 Cash 2026

Program Name Program 2026
SMS Code 8070
Online Portal pser.punjab.gov.pk
Benefit Free ration + Negahban Card
Province Punjab
Expected Deadline 25 February 2026

