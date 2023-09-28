Has India barred entry to four infamous influencers ahead of World Cup?

In a delightful twist of fate, India has reportedly chosen to withhold visas from four infamous influencers, and the Pakistani community couldn't be more thrilled to learn that these cringe-inducing jesters won't be gracing the stands at the ICC World Cup 2023.
The quartet under scrutiny includes the likes of comedian Momin Saqib, YouTuber Ducky Bhai, podcaster Nadir Ali, and the UAE-based Indian TikToker, famously known as 'Love Khaani,' who once posed as a Pakistani during the Asia Cup. Their entry to the World Cup in India was promptly denied, creating a wave of amusement and celebration that swept through Twitter like wildfire.
This unexpected turn of events managed to unite Indian and Pakistani cricket enthusiasts, who, for once, found themselves sharing a common sentiment.
Although the rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field is legendary and often intense, it appears that both sides concur on one point: an aversion to cringe-inducing behaviour during pivotal cricket showdowns. The social media sphere was ablaze with hilarious reactions to this news.
The disdain for these influencers largely stems from their notoriety for outlandish antics during Pakistan-India matches. Momin Saqib, Nadir Ali, and Ducky Bhai have all made headlines with their eyebrow-raising stunts and cringe-worthy reactions that frequently divert attention from the game itself.
However, Saqib and Ducky Bhai recently addressed the situation on their respective Twitter accounts, dispelling the misconception.
There's news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven't even applied yet!— Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) September 27, 2023
I'd also like to take this opportunity to emphasise on the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation
Thank you
There are some rumors circulating that I applied for an Indian visa for ICC World Cup 2023 and it got rejected. Please know this is completely FAKE news. I never applied for any visa related to this event. Always check the facts before believing and spreading any news. ????— Ducky Bhai (@duckybhai) September 27, 2023
While cricket rivalries will always sizzle on the field, it seems that everyone can unanimously agree that cringe-worthy antics are best left off the pitch.
