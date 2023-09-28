Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince’s close aide during recent London visit

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif held important meetings with a close aide of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his recent visit to London.

Last week, the former prime minister flew back to London a day after returning to Pakistan from Britain, with reports claiming that he was scheduled to meet an important figure from the middle East.

Sources said the meeting was attended by Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, adding that a matter related to Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

They added that the Saudi government was closely monitoring the matters related to Nawaz’s return and others.

Earlier this month, the PML-N announced that the former three-time prime minister would come back to Pakistan on October 21.