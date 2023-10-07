Tabesh Khoji bags Best Stylist of the Year award at LSA 2023

Yesterday, the star-studded extravaganza unfolded at the Expo Centre Karachi, where the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate excellence.

The event was nothing short of spectacular, with Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Durefishan Saleem taking the reins as our fabulous hosts, ensuring a night to remember. The audience was treated to a dazzling display of talent and style, and many of their favourite celebrities left with coveted silver statuettes.

Tabesh Khoja, a stylist extraordinaire who launched his career with PR maven Frieha Altaf in 2011 and joined forces with renowned image consultant Nabila in March 2012 won the prestigious title of 'Best Stylist of the Year' at the 2023 Lux Style Awards, cementing his status as a true fashion luminary.

Maestro in the making, Khoja or better known Khoji, has launched multiple models all the way to the ramps of the biggest fashion shows and labels in the industry.