Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel discuss Pakistan’s win in World Cup opener 

08:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2023
Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel discuss Pakistan’s win in World Cup opener 
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

04:10 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

08:24 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Fact-Check: Is UAE refusing visas to residents of certain Pakistani cities?

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 7 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215

