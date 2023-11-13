Angelina Jolie 'saddened' by Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees

Esteemed actress and dedicated humanitarian, Angelina Jolie, took to her Instagram platform to convey her profound distress and sorrow regarding the large-scale deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. In a deeply empathetic post, Jolie, a steadfast advocate for refugees and human rights, criticized the sudden decision to repatriate vulnerable Afghan families grappling with the harsh realities of survival in today's Afghanistan.

In her Instagram statement, Jolie underscored Pakistan's historical role as a longstanding supporter of Afghan refugee families, expressing regret over the abrupt deportation. This sentiment was particularly poignant given the current dire circumstances in Afghanistan, where women are being stripped of basic rights, access to education is increasingly restricted, individuals are facing incarceration, and a grave humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

"Pakistan has been a steadfast supporter of numerous Afghan refugee families for decades," stated the renowned actor. "I am disheartened by the abrupt repatriation of refugees who are confronted with the insurmountable challenges of surviving in today’s Afghanistan. In this environment, women are once again being deprived of their rights and access to education, many are being unjustly imprisoned, and a profound humanitarian crisis is underway."

Jolie continued, "This incident is yet another illustration of the global regression in human rights and represents a new tragedy in the enduring history of the Afghan people's suffering. They have endured nothing but war, conflict, and displacement for over forty years, only to be abandoned by the world despite the promises made for a better future."

The acclaimed star urged her followers to stay informed and vigilant about the evolving crisis, providing a link in her Instagram bio for access to Afghan reporting.

Pakistani police are reportedly arresting Afghan families in Sindh province as part of the government's crackdown on migrants. Over 250,000 Afghans have left Pakistan recently due to the government's actions, which include rounding up, arresting, and expelling foreign nationals without proper documentation. The government set an October 31 deadline for migrants without legal status to leave voluntarily, affecting mainly Afghans, who constitute the majority of foreigners in Pakistan. Human rights lawyer Moniza Kakar revealed that police in Sindh conduct midnight raids, detaining Afghan families, including women and children.