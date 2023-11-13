Punjab announces date for matric exams 2024, admission schedule

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Boards Committee of Chairmen has approved the schedule for the 2024 matric annual examinations.
The committee has fixed March 1, 2024, as the commencement date for the exams, a decision that aims at bringing uniformity in holding of elections across the province.
The relevant boards will start accepting admission forms with single fee from November 15 till December 12.
However, the admission fee will be double from December 13 and this option will be available to applicants till December 25.
Lastly, a triple fee will be charged from applicants submitting admission forms from Dec 26 to January 3, 2024. After that, no forms will be accepted.
The announcement is also an alarm for the applicants intending to take the matric examinations next year as they can start preparations now to achieve good results.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.