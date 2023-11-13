Punjab announces date for matric exams 2024, admission schedule

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Boards Committee of Chairmen has approved the schedule for the 2024 matric annual examinations.

The committee has fixed March 1, 2024, as the commencement date for the exams, a decision that aims at bringing uniformity in holding of elections across the province.

The relevant boards will start accepting admission forms with single fee from November 15 till December 12.

However, the admission fee will be double from December 13 and this option will be available to applicants till December 25.

Lastly, a triple fee will be charged from applicants submitting admission forms from Dec 26 to January 3, 2024. After that, no forms will be accepted.

The announcement is also an alarm for the applicants intending to take the matric examinations next year as they can start preparations now to achieve good results.