PTI leader Seemabia Tahir taken into custody

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Seemabia Tahir was taken into custody on February 12, 2025, as she arrived at Adiala Jail for a court appearance. Reports confirm that she was apprehended at the gate of the jail and was subsequently transferred to the Police Post Adiala.

Seemabia Tahir is facing charges in a case registered at New Town Police Station. She had come to Adiala Jail to attend a court hearing at the facility’s designated court.

No further details regarding her arrest have been provided by the police at this time. Authorities have not disclosed information regarding the charges or reasons behind her detention.