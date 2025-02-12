Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces launch of music academy

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the singer known for his unique and humorous style that gained widespread attention on social media, has recently announced the opening of his very own music academy.

The popular artist, who rose to fame after releasing a remake of the famous song “Bado Badi” by Noor Jehan, made the announcement during an appearance on a private television program. During the show, he answered various questions from the host and the audience in his signature playful and witty manner.

When asked about his future plans, Chahat revealed that he will soon launch the “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Academy” in Lahore, where students will be trained not only in singing but also in acting. His fans were quick to respond with excitement and support.

In a lighthearted moment, the host also asked about his personal life, specifically about his status as a single man. Chahat jokingly responded, “I want to marry a woman like you, and I’ve been following you for the past year.” This playful remark added a humorous touch to the conversation.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan became a viral sensation with his rendition of “Bado Badi,” which garnered immense popularity on social media. While his unconventional singing style often faces criticism, it has earned him a considerable fan following due to his quirky sense of humor.

Chahat Proposes to Hina Niazi on Live TV

In another noteworthy moment, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan made headlines after proposing to popular TV host Hina Niazi during the same appearance. During the show, he expressed his desire to marry someone who resembled the host, describing her as beautiful with “Pushtani features” and blue eyes. Chahat humorously mentioned that he had been waiting for a year to marry her. However, Hina Niazi responded with laughter, stating that she didn’t like him and that her family wouldn’t approve of the match.

The lighthearted exchange quickly went viral on social media, sparking a mix of reactions from users. Many criticized the situation, with some accusing women of creating such moments and later making harassment allegations.

This wasn’t Chahat’s first viral moment; a few days earlier, he had appeared on the show of renowned model and host Mathira, where his antics also stirred controversy. Afterward, Mathira accused Chahat of harassment, leading to further public debate.

The question now remains whether Hina Niazi will follow in Mathira’s footsteps and level any allegations, or whether these videos will be viewed as just another example of Chahat’s comedic style. Regardless, the matter continues to be a hot topic on social media, with users offering differing opinions.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Academy and his on-screen antics ensure he remains a widely-discussed figure in the entertainment industry, constantly sparking both admiration and controversy.