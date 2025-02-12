Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

COAS Munir praises youth’s potential, stresses national unity in fight against terrorism

Coas Munir Praises Youths Potential Stresses National Unity In Fight Against Terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Asim Munir urged the youth to embrace the spirit of “Pakistaniyat” and acknowledged the nation’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed university and college students from across Pakistan.

The army chief encouraged students to excel academically and acquire skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country’s development.

ISPR stated that General Munir also highlighted the external challenges facing Pakistan, particularly the threat of cross-border terrorism.

He appreciated the energy, creativity, and innovative potential of the youth, emphasizing that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

General Munir also underscored the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recognising the sacrifices made to rid the nation of terrorism, he commended the unwavering support of the public for the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, General Asim Munir reiterated the importance of adopting the spirit of “Pakistaniyat,” stating that it plays a fundamental role in shaping the intellectual growth of the youth.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search