COAS Munir praises youth’s potential, stresses national unity in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Asim Munir urged the youth to embrace the spirit of “Pakistaniyat” and acknowledged the nation’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed university and college students from across Pakistan.

The army chief encouraged students to excel academically and acquire skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country’s development.

ISPR stated that General Munir also highlighted the external challenges facing Pakistan, particularly the threat of cross-border terrorism.

He appreciated the energy, creativity, and innovative potential of the youth, emphasizing that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

General Munir also underscored the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recognising the sacrifices made to rid the nation of terrorism, he commended the unwavering support of the public for the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, General Asim Munir reiterated the importance of adopting the spirit of “Pakistaniyat,” stating that it plays a fundamental role in shaping the intellectual growth of the youth.