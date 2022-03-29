Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for CM Punjab slot deal with PML-Q

KARACHI – PTI lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the way he took resignation from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and nominate PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot.

In a major turn of events, the Punjab chief minister on Monday resigned from the post in what appeared to get support from the ally party in the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Liaquat claimed that the outgoing chief minister was called to Bani Gala when a meeting was held between the premier and PML-Q leaders and asked to tender resignation.

استعفی لینا ہی تھا تو عثمان بوزدار @UsmanAKBuzdar کو ذلیل کرنے کی کیا ضرورت تھی؟ آخر وہ پارٹی کے ہیں وزیراعظم نے پرویز الہی کے سامنے عثمان بوزدار کو مقصود چپراسی کی طرح بلوا کر پرویز الہی کے سامنے استعفی لیا تاکہ ان کی انا کو تسکین پہنچے @ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 28, 2022

He said that PM Khan could have simply asked Buzdar to resign instead of taking resignation in front of PML-Q.

“I have not joined the Imran Khan who surrenders to the allies,” the TV host said, adding that sitting on the Opposition benches was better than striking deals.

خان صاحب آپ سے آخری سوال ہے



بلیک میلرز سے بلیک میل ہونے میں مزا آرہا ہے؟

اتحادیوں کے آگے گھٹنے ٹیکنے والے عمران خان کوجوائن نہیں کیاتھا!

کیا حرج ہے ہم اپوزیشن میں بیٹھ جائیں!

آپ وزارت اعلی دے کر لوگوں کو خریدیں تو ٹھیک اوراراکین ناراضگی میں چلے جائیں تو حرام!! @ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 28, 2022

It is fine for you to buy people by offering chief minister slot but it is considered prohibited when disgruntled party lawmakers part ways with the party, he pointed out.