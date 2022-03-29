‘Proud of my team,’ says PM Imran as UN hails Pakistan’s billion tree project

11:15 AM | 29 Mar, 2022
Source: PID
ISLAMABAD – The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has appreciated Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP), launched by the PTI government in Pakistan, as key player in ecosystem restoration efforts. 

Almost one year into the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, Pakistan is showing what is possible by pushing forward its massive plantation project.

Under the ambitious project – which aims to revive forest and wildlife resources in Pakistan –1.42 billion trees were planted between 2019 and December 2021, covering 1.36 million acres across almost 10,000 sites.

“Large scale restoration initiatives such as The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project are central to Pakistan’s efforts to support the UN Decade and to increase ecosystem restoration,” said Dechen Tsering, UNEP’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific. “We are at a point in history where we need to act, and Pakistan is leading on this important effort.”

PM Imran Khan, who has been focusing on the environmental challenges since coming into the power, celebrated the international acknowledgement on Twitter. 

He appreciated his team working to tackle climate change and other environmental issues by saying, “Proud of my team”.

