PM Imran plants the first billionth tree under Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

The South Asian country will host World Environment Day on fifth of next month
Web Desk
08:02 PM | 27 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan will host the World Environment Day on the fifth of next month and showcase the steps it has taken to deal with the issue of climate change.

Attending a ceremony in connection with Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program in Haripur, he said this is also a mark of recognition that Pakistan is amongst the few countries which is taking serious measures to cope with the challenge of global warming.

The PM also planted the first billionth tree under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Khan said Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. Melting of glaciers at a rapid pace pose a challenge to Pakistan, he added.

PM Imran said our efforts are directed towards providing a better and secured future to our coming generations. The government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks' establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective.

These projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism, he added.

He was confident that the very impact of climate change can be reversed provided there is a will.

On the occasion, Special Assistant on Climate Change Amin Aslam apprised the premier about the progress on various projects.

