Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces 25pc increase in salaries of employees
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 25 percent increase in the salaries of provincial government employees from next month, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan told the media on Thursday.
Khan said the ad hoc relief will also be announced for government servants in the upcoming budget.
Despite financial crisis, he added, the salaries of employees are being increased.
He further said that maximum relief will be provided to the employees.
The minimum wages of labourers will also be enhanced from Rs17,000 to Rs21,000 per month in the upcoming budget.
