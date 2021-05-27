Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of cross-border infiltration
Web Desk
10:09 PM | 27 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office has categorically rejected the allegations of any cross-border infiltration, while responding to media queries regarding the comments made by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Hoover Institution yesterday.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said that peace and security in the region was threatened on account of India’s brutalization of Kashmiri people and refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, its own pledges to the international community and the Kashmiris.

"India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK were against international law and manifestly anti-peace. The movement against the Indian occupation and its state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK is indigenous and is likely to continue till India decides to act in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in the occupied territory.

"Since 1947, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continues to be the core outstanding issue between Pakistan and India, awaiting settlement as per international legitimacy," it added.

"Rather than regurgitating insinuations against Pakistan, India will be well advised to create enabling environment for a meaningful and result-oriented engagement for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as any other issues," the statement further read.

