WhatsApp tests new feature of sharing large media files 

WhatsApp is testing a new feature on small scale in Argentina that will users to share files up to 2GB in size.

According to WABETAINFO, it is currently not possible for users to share media files larger than 100MB.

The selected group of WhatsApp users in Argentina can now send media files up to 2GB but it is still unclear whether the company will roll out the useful feature in other parts of the world.

“WhatsApp may even roll back the changes in the country by restoring the previous limit after the test: only time will tell,” the WABETAINFO said.