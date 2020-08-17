All new Tecno Spark 6 with G70 processor is soon going to hit Pakistani smartphone market
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
All new Tecno Spark 6 with G70 processor is soon going to hit Pakistani smartphone market
All new Tecno Spark 6 with G70 processor is soon going to hit Pakistani smartphone market
All new Tecno Spark 6 with G70 processor is soon going to hit Pakistani smartphone market
Share

Ever since its arrival, TECNO phones are changing the dynamics of smartphones and keep up the legacy of producing rich features phones at an unexpectedly low price. Now TECNO is all set to surprise its customers once again with the debut of Spark 6, another valued addition to the most popular Spark series.

Spark 6 is an upgraded version of Spark 5 which has already experienced a record-breaking sale in Pakistan. TECNO encouraged by the profuse response is now gearing up to launch Spark 6 soon.

This phone is expected to be equipped with the world's class finest features but the most striking feature which makes TECNO fans drooled over the upcoming device is its rumored 6 upgraded specs.  Though other features of Spark 6 are not yet revealed it is believed that this time TECNO is heavily investing in its processor segment and planning to come up with a powerful, predictably G70 advanced processor.

With the elevated consumer’s expectation bar it is yet to see how Spark 6 will help TECNO to consolidate its top position in the market. TECNO is excited to bring next-generation smartphones, with 6 upgraded features and empowering consumers with meaningful experience. It is expected that this new model will also create buzz and will give a tough time to its rivals.

More From This Category
All new Tecno Spark 6 with G70 processor is soon ...
02:59 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest ...
04:21 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for ...
07:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan researchers among winners of Facebook ...
07:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Shroud Returns To Twitch
06:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
OPPO F15 with its amazing features is ...
04:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr