New feature rolled out to save WhatsApp web users from hackers 

02:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
New feature rolled out to save WhatsApp web users from hackers 
Source: WhatsApp
Share

WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature 'Code Verify' for its web/desktop clients, according to WABetainfo.

The new feature is basically a web browser extension that will detect whether the code of the WhatsApp web version being used by its clients has been altered by hackers. It has been launched in collaboration with cloud flare. 

When Code Verify successfully confirms no alteration in your web version, it means that your version is not under influence of any malicious entity. 

After installing the extension, the new security feature will work automatically once user stats using the WhatsApp web. 

According to WABetainfo, rhe users will receive three different messages following Code Verify screening to inform users about status of the version they are using. 

A green icon on 'Code Verify' confirms that the users are using integrated WhatsApp web version while the red icon informs users about failure of cod validation. 

Furthermore, the orange circle depicts possible risk in the web version. 

WhatsApp rolls out new feature allowing users to ... 07:47 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

MENLO PARK – The Meta-owned messaging application Whatsapp has rolled out a voice message preview option that ...

More From This Category
vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous ...
04:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the ...
04:13 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
GameBird - Pakistan's Biggest Esports Platform ...
08:43 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
WhatsApp rolls out new feature allowing users to ...
07:47 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Select Technologies opens smartphone ...
08:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
TikTok is not just a short video sharing app ...
08:49 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed sends Rs100 million defamation notice to Manal Saleem 
10:35 AM | 11 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr