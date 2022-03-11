New feature rolled out to save WhatsApp web users from hackers
WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature 'Code Verify' for its web/desktop clients, according to WABetainfo.
The new feature is basically a web browser extension that will detect whether the code of the WhatsApp web version being used by its clients has been altered by hackers. It has been launched in collaboration with cloud flare.
When Code Verify successfully confirms no alteration in your web version, it means that your version is not under influence of any malicious entity.
After installing the extension, the new security feature will work automatically once user stats using the WhatsApp web.
According to WABetainfo, rhe users will receive three different messages following Code Verify screening to inform users about status of the version they are using.
A green icon on 'Code Verify' confirms that the users are using integrated WhatsApp web version while the red icon informs users about failure of cod validation.
Furthermore, the orange circle depicts possible risk in the web version.
