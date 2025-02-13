Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight with prayers for forgiveness, blessings

ISLAMABAD – Faithful in Pakistan and across the world will observe Shab-e-Barat tonight on Thursday, seeking forgiveness, praying for the deceased, and seeking blessings on the ‘sacred night’.

The fifteenth night of Sha’ban also known as Laylat-ul-Bara’ah is believed to be when Allah SWT determines destinies of individuals for upcoming year. Mosques across Pakistan will host special Nawafil. Quran recitations, and Dua throughout the night.

Islamic scholars will also deliver sermons urging masses to engage in repentance and self-reflection. Severall Muslims also observe fasting on the following day, Friday, February 14, as an act of devotion.

Meanwhile, authorities have beefed up security measures in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi while special traffic arrangement have been made around mosques and graveyards. Additional units of Police and Rangers will be deployed at key locations to maintain order.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued guidelines for mosque committees to ensure safety during religious gatherings, while municipal authorities will conduct cleaning drives at graveyards.

