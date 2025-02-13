Pti Leader Qamar Javed Advocate Gunned Down In Hafizabad

LAHORE – A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Qamar Javed Advocate has been gunned down in a firing incident in the Kot Nikka area of Hafizabad. The ambush was reported early in the morning as Qamar Javed was on his way to the mosque to offer Fajr prayer.

Local police said unidentified assailants opened fire on Qamar Javed, and he succumbed to wound before getting any medical aid. The attackers fled the scene after the incident, leaving no trace behind.

Qamar Javed Advocate previously served as PTI’s provincial candidate in the last general elections. Authorities launched an investigation into the incident, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Investigation teams are working to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice, while condolences continue to pour in from political circles and local communities.

Javed’s shocking demise left local PTI community in shock, and authorities are enhancing security measures in the area to prevent further violence.