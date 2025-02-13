Turkish President Erdogan presented guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached Prime Minister House, where he was presented a guard of honour.

Erdogan, along with high powered delegation, is in Islamabad for crucial round of talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House, President Erdogan was warmly welcomed by the premier himself.

A formal welcome ceremony was held in honor of the Turkish leader, where a contingent of armed forces presented a guard of honor. Both the Turkish and Pakistani national anthems were played during the event.

The talks are expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Turkey and Pakistan, focusing on key areas of cooperation. President Erdogan’s visit highlights the ongoing partnership between the two countries, which continues to deepen through regular diplomatic engagements.