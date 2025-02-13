Erdogan lands in Islamabad for Key Talks to shape future of Pakistan-Turkey Partnership

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gets warm welcome in Islamabad as a high-powered delegation arrives on two-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

The key focus of his visit is to co-chair 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which covers key areas like trade, investment, defense, culture, and energy.

Erdogan in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, and several senior officials, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar welcomed Erdogan.

During this visit, President Erdogan and PM Sharif will lead council’s 7th session. The two sides will ink joint declaration and several important agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs). They will also hold a joint press briefing following the session.

Erdogan is also scheduled to call on President Zardari and address Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, which will bring together prominent business leaders and investors from both countries to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The visit comes as both sides eye bolstering economic ties, with a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion. Erdogan’s visit is said to be crucial amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery.