Which African countries ended Visa-on-Arrival for Pakistanis?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, remained among top countries with highest number of illegal immigrants, and now several African nations tightened rules for those coming from Asian nation.

This year, the Henley Passport Index shows that Pakistanis can travel to 33 countries without getting visa or with visa-on-arrival access. Amid back to back boat tragedies in Mediterranean, some African countries revoked visa-on-arrival privileges, while others have introduced more stringent entry requirements.

A report shared by local publication claims African embassies formally notified Pakistan’s Foreign Office of these changes. It said officials from Pakistan’s embassy in Tripoli visited Zawiya to coordinate with local authorities and hospitals regarding the Pakistani victims.

It also mentioned that Sri Lanka and Nepal also tightened entry regulations for Pakistanis, amid surge in visa overstays and asylum applications as the main reasons for the new restrictions.

The tightening of visa policies is expected to impact travel and migration for Pakistani citizens as authorities across these nations take action to curb illegal migration and ensure better control over border entry.

As per recent reports, majority of Pakistanis express desire to leave South Asian due to economic, political, and social challenges. Thousand of Pakistanis illegally entered Europe, mainly through routes via UAE, Egypt, and Libya.

The report highlighted 280pc increase in illegal emigration, with big rise in migration from urban areas.