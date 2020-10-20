Punjab sets Rs40 fare for Orange Line Metro Train

02:01 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - The Punjab Transport Department has set Rs 40 as one way fare for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) trip, which will start from October 25.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave go-ahead to start the service from October 25 and directed all concerned departments to complete their preparations in this regard.

The Orange line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore which will be served by 26 stations and expected to provide travelling services to about 250,000 passengers on daily basis..

