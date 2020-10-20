Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt tribute for mom's birthday

02:14 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Superstar Mahira Khan paid tribute to her mother in a heartwarming Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate her beloved mother with a sweet throwback photo. 

Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open). And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me’. That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’ To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday 🕊♥️🧿🤍 P.S In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me 👶🏼

“Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open),” penned Khan.

“And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me,'" Mahira wrote.

The post by Mahira nostalgically looks back at her childhood and all the lessons taught to her by her mother.

"That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’" the ‘Raees’ starlet added.

Concluding her note, Mahira wrote, "To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday. P.S: In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me.”

