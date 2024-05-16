BISP Taleemi Wazaif amount update for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – Benazir Taleemi Wazaif [educational incentives] is a conditional cash transfer programme for education of children of BISP active Kafalat beneficiaries up to higher secondary level.
The cash incentives are aimed at motivating the beneficiaries to get their children enrolled in schools/colleges and discourage dropout rate by ensuring retention.
The primary objectives of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are following:
To create long term sustainable awareness on the importance of primary, secondary & higher secondary education among BISP beneficiary families;
To increase enrolment of children in schools for primary, secondary & higher secondary education;
To improve school attendance by the children; and
To decrease school dropout rates.
Under the programme, the government is extending education incentives to 7.4 million students on quarterly basis.
As of May 2024, the government pays Rs2500 per quarter to deserving female students of primary schools, Rs3500 to second school and Rs4,500 to higher secondary schools.
It pays Rs2,000 per quarter for male students of primary schools, Rs3,000 for secondary schools and Rs4,000 for higher secondary school students.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
