BISP Taleemi Wazaif amount update for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – Benazir Taleemi Wazaif [educational incentives] is a conditional cash transfer programme for education of children of BISP active Kafalat beneficiaries up to higher secondary level.

The cash incentives are aimed at motivating the beneficiaries to get their children enrolled in schools/colleges and discourage dropout rate by ensuring retention.

The primary objectives of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are following:

To create long term sustainable awareness on the importance of primary, secondary & higher secondary education among BISP beneficiary families;

To increase enrolment of children in schools for primary, secondary & higher secondary education;

To improve school attendance by the children; and

To decrease school dropout rates.

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Cash Amount

Under the programme, the government is extending education incentives to 7.4 million students on quarterly basis.

As of May 2024, the government pays Rs2500 per quarter to deserving female students of primary schools, Rs3500 to second school and Rs4,500 to higher secondary schools.

It pays Rs2,000 per quarter for male students of primary schools, Rs3,000 for secondary schools and Rs4,000 for higher secondary school students.