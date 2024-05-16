Search

Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024

06:13 PM | 16 May, 2024
Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will host the upcoming event of the West Asia Baseball Cup, said an official on Thursday. 

The decision to give the hosting of the tournament was taken during a meeting of the Baseball Federation of Asia.

The meeting was held in China’s Taipei during which Pakistan was confirmed to host the event.

Secretary Pakistan Baseball Federation Fakhar Ali Shah told media that the West Asia Baseball Cup will be held in October this year, adding that the venue and match dates for the event will be announced soon.

Team from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Palestine and Iraq will travel to Pakistan to participate in the event.

Shah revealed that Pakistan had also hosted the event in 2023.

