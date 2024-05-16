Man fatally stabs college student at her home for refusing marriage proposal

A tragic incident unfolded in the Indian state of Karnataka as a young man took a drastic step following the rejection of his marriage proposal. According to reports from Indian media, a 23-year-old individual, identified as Vishwa, allegedly murdered a 21-year-old college student, Anjali, after she declined his proposal.
Anjali, a student at the Ambigara College, reportedly turned down Vishwa's marriage proposal, which led to a fatal altercation. Unable to accept Anjali's refusal, Vishwa purportedly visited her home and attacked her with a knife.
Media reports indicate that Anjali sustained severe injuries from the knife attack and succumbed to her wounds while being transported to a medical facility.
In response to the tragic incident, authorities have formed a committee to apprehend the suspect and initiate legal proceedings. The community remains shocked and saddened by the loss of a promising young student, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address instances of violence stemming from rejection and thwarted advances.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
