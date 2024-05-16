Search

Man fatally stabs college student at her home for refusing marriage proposal

06:27 PM | 16 May, 2024
A tragic incident unfolded in the Indian state of Karnataka as a young man took a drastic step following the rejection of his marriage proposal. According to reports from Indian media, a 23-year-old individual, identified as Vishwa, allegedly murdered a 21-year-old college student, Anjali, after she declined his proposal.

Anjali, a student at the Ambigara College, reportedly turned down Vishwa's marriage proposal, which led to a fatal altercation. Unable to accept Anjali's refusal, Vishwa purportedly visited her home and attacked her with a knife.

Media reports indicate that Anjali sustained severe injuries from the knife attack and succumbed to her wounds while being transported to a medical facility.

In response to the tragic incident, authorities have formed a committee to apprehend the suspect and initiate legal proceedings. The community remains shocked and saddened by the loss of a promising young student, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address instances of violence stemming from rejection and thwarted advances.

